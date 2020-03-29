Coronavirus: Saskatchewan RMCP charge 11 suspects for violating public health order

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP has charged a group of suspects in a criminal investigation with failing to comply with the province’s Public Health Order that limits public gatherings to 10 people or less.

According to police, these are the first individuals the Saskatchewan RCMP have arrested and charged during the COVID-19 pandemic under the Saskatchewan Public Health Act.

The law, which came into effect March 26, states “participating in a private gathering of more than 10 people without maintaining a two-metre distancing between people.”

Police allege this order was broken by 11 individuals who were committing crimes together on March 27. The accused include residents of Llyodminster, Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation, Big Island Lake Cree Territory and Onion Lake.

All 11 suspects were arrested following a police chase in Loon Lake on Friday. Police say during their pursuit, suspects in the vehicle were throwing items out the window, including firearms.

The car chase turned into a foot pursuit that resulted in the arrest of several individuals. In total, 11 people were arrested, including a youth. They were jointly charged with numerous firearm-related offences, fleeing a police officer, assault of a peace officer with a weapon and failing to comply with the public health order.

Seven of the accused face additional charges that range from resisting arrest and breaching probation.

Four of the accused were released from custody, including the youth. Police say they were placed on strict conditions including staying inside an approved residence for 24 hours a day for 14 days and immediately notifying HealthLine 811 if they develop symptoms of COVID-19.

