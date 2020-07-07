Saskatchewan reports 15th death, 1 new coronavirus case

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government reported a new death as it gave an update on coronavirus cases in the province on Tuesday.

The deceased person was in their 20s and was a resident in the north region who tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release.

Health officials said there is one new case in the daily update, with the overall total for the province at 806 since the first case was reported March 11. They added the new case is a Saskatoon region resident who was tested out of province.

Four people are currently in hospital — three are receiving inpatient care in the north region and one is in Saskatoon.

Story continues below advertisement

Five more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 737.

Read more: Saskatchewan temporarily increasing VLT commissions due to coronavirus

There are currently 54 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There have been 15 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

To date, Over 70,290 tests have been carried out in the province.

More to come…

3:35 Canada’s greatest coronavirus threat comes from U.S. Canada’s greatest coronavirus threat comes from U.S.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.