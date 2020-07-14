Five new coronavirus cases added to Saskatchewan’s total, 6 in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government update on new coronavirus cases in the province on Tuesday included five new cases, with the overall total for the province rising to 876 since the first case was reported March 11.

Three of the new cases are in the central region with the rest in the Saskatoon and Regina regions, according to a press release.

Six people are currently in hospital — four are receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon. Two others are in intensive care in Saskatoon and the south region.

Nineteen more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 785.

There are currently 76 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

There have been 15 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

To date, nearly 75,775 tests have been carried out in the province.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab are updating the coronavirus situation in the province at 2:30 p.m.

Global News is livestreaming the press conference.

More to come…

