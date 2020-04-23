Saskatchewan to start reopening from the coronavirus pandemic on May 4

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan will reopen its economy and services in five phases starting on May 4.

Premier Scott Moe said Wednesday the coronavirus curve has flattened in the province and the reopening will be gradual and methodical.

Those plans have now been made public.

The first phase is reopening medical services previously banned under the current public health order. This includes access to dentistry, optometry, physical therapy, opticians, podiatry, occupational therapy and chiropractic treatment.

Not included is the resumption of elective surgeries, diagnostics and other non-essential procedures that are currently suspended. The government said that it is being considered separately and updates on when those will resume will be released in the near future.

Also being rolled out in stages during the first phase is the resumption of low-risk outdoor activities, with precautionary measures in place.

Fishing and boat launches are allowed starting May 4, and golf courses will be allowed to open as of May 15 with physical distancing guidelines.

The online reservation system for provincial parks will launch on May 4, and overnight camping will be allowed starting June 1. Park access is restricted to Saskatchewan residents only.

The size of public and private gatherings will remain limited to a maximum of 10 people.

“Over the next several weeks, restrictions will be gradually lifted by adding more types of businesses to the allowable businesses list, meaning that they can re-open if they so choose,” Moe said Thursday.

However, any rollout is subject to change based on transmission patterns and other factors, officials cautioned.

COVID-19 numbers will be monitored daily, which will guide decisions made regarding the pace of lifting restrictions, or conversely putting them back in place.

Saskatchewan has reported 326 total coronavirus cases as of Wednesday, with 61 considered active.

There have been four COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

The second phase will roll out on May 19 and include businesses and select private services that were previously deemed not allowable.

Businesses included in the second phase are clothing and shoe stores, flower shops and gift, book and stationery stores.

Hairdressers and barbers, registered massage therapists, acupuncturists and acupressurists can also start providing services as of May 19.

“All businesses and public venues will be required to continue following physical distancing and cleaning and disinfection practices to protect both employees and customers,” Moe said.

“Members of the public will be expected to follow physical distancing rules and to stay home if they are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms.”

Restrictions on travel, mass gatherings and senior care homes will remain in place for the foreseeable future.

Dates for the remaining three phases — which includes restaurants, childcare facilities, any remaining personal services, and indoor and outdoor recreational facilities — have not yet been determined.

As those phases are rolled out, the size of gatherings will be increased.

No dates were announced for the reopening of schools.

More to come.