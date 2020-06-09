Education minister to provide update on Saskatchewan schools returning in the fall

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s Education Minister Gordon Wyant and Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s chief medical health officer, are providing an update on the novel coronavirus in the province at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Wyant is also expected to provide an update regarding a return to school in the fall.

Schools in Saskatchewan moved to supplementary learning after officially closing on May 7, with the hopes of returning in September.

Earlier in June, both Regina Catholic School Division and Prairie Valley School Division estimated an 80-per cent participation rate by students since closing.

The two school divisions said teachers will be available to students until June 26.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe encouraged people to work with their high schools, and within public health recommendations, to find creative and innovative ways to celebrate Grade 12 students’ graduations.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Phase 3, currently underway as of Monday, allows mass gatherings of 15 people in indoor spaces and 30 people outdoors.

Global News is livestreaming the press conference.

More to come…

-With files from David Giles, Kayleen Sawatzky and Thomas Piller

1:21 Saskatchewan schools are closed through September due to coronavirus Saskatchewan schools are closed through September due to coronavirus

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.