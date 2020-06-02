Here’s how the University of Regina plans to recognize Spring 2020 graduates

Send this page to someone via email

With the coronavirus pandemic cancelling spring convocation ceremonies across the country, the University of Regina has decided how they will make it up to graduates.

“The university shares the disappointment and frustrations the graduates have over not being able to experience convocation,” said Paul Dederick, acting director of communications.

“So we wanted to come up with a few ideas of what we could do to help mark their accomplishments.”

The first will be a virtual yearbook, on which all 2,700 graduates will be able to collaborate.

Each Spring 2020 graduate will receive an email with login information, which will allow them to build and customize their own page.

“It can include their photo, the diploma or degree they earned, their favourite memories of their time at the U of R,” Dederick explained.

“It gives them a chance to connect with their classmates.”

The virtual yearbook will only be accessible to graduates and their family members.

The university has also commissioned a video which will highlight these students and their accomplishments.

“That video will be available the university’s website, YouTube channel, and will also air on Access 7.”

Additionally, the U of R will be asking for public input in order to help congratulate this semester’s graduates.

A media campaign using #UofReginaGrads2020 will aim to recognize the diplomas and degrees earned by these students.

“We’re hoping that the community will pitch in and send notes with congratulations, and we’re hoping that graduates will submit their photos and videos.”

Although Dederick said this is likely not what students were hoping for, the university has tried to make it as normal as possible under the circumstances.

“It’s not ideal for anybody,” he admitted.

“You don’t get to walk across the stage and receive your parchment, but we’re doing the best we can to make it a special time for graduates.”

Students can also expect their parchments, along with some other special memorabilia, to be mailed out to them at the end of this month.