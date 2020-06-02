No new coronavirus cases in Saskatchewan, 14 more recoveries

Send this page to someone via email

The number of coronavirus cases in Saskatchewan held steady at 646 after no new cases were reported in the province on Tuesday.

Government officials also said travel restrictions that have been in place for northwest Saskatchewan will be lifted on June 8.

Phases 1 and 2 of the province’s reopening plan will also go ahead on June 8 in La Loche.

Those phases were put on pause after a coronavirus outbreak in the northern community.

Phase 3 of the reopening plan, which goes into effect on June 8, will be delayed until further notice for all of the northwest region, however, outdoor gatherings can increase to 20 people that day. Indoor gatherings remain limited to 10 people in the region.

Story continues below advertisement

Health officials also reported 14 new recoveries, bring the total number of recoveries to 602.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Thirty-three cases remain active.

There have been 11 deaths in Saskatchewan due to COVID-19.

Two people are in hospital — both in intensive care in Saskatoon.

READ MORE: Health officials warn of possible coronavirus exposure at North Battleford Walmart

Here is a breakdown of total Saskatchewan cases by age:

95 people are 19 and under

230 people are 20 to 39

197 are 40 to 59

106 people are 60 to 79

18 people are 80 and over

Males make up 48 per cent of the cases, females 52 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials said 384 cases are linked to community contact or mass gatherings, 142 are travel-related, 77 have no known exposure and 43 are under investigation by public health.

Saskatchewan has completed 48,593 tests so far for the virus, up 321 from Monday.

Premier Scott Moe and Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s chief medical health officer, are updating the coronavirus situation at 2:30 p.m.

Global News is livestreaming the news conference.

More to come.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.