Health officials warn of possible coronavirus exposure at North Battleford Walmart

Send this page to someone via email

Indigenous Services Canada and the Saskatchewan Health Authority are warning anyone who shopped at a North Battleford big box store that they may have been exposed to coronavirus.

Health officials say someone who tested positive for the virus had visited the North Battleford Walmart likely while infectious.

Any members of the public who were at Walmart on May 21 between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. and may be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to immediately self-isolate and to call 811.

All other customers who were at Walmart during this time period should self-monitor daily for symptoms until June 5, say officials.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Symptoms include fever, chills, cough, headache, aches and pains, sore throat, runny nose, loss of taste of smell, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing.

Story continues below advertisement

Should any symptoms appear, people are asked to immediately self-isolate and call local public health at (306) 441-1364.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.