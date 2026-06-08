Teen killed in triple fatal crash remembered as lacrosse ‘legend’ by Ontario team

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An Ontario lacrosse player who died in a multi-vehicle crash over the weekend is being remembered as someone who “carried the spirit of the game.”

Eric Hainer, 18, was a member of the Kawartha Fury Minor Lacrosse U22 team, the organization said in a Facebook post late on Sunday.

“After an incredible day of lacrosse and the completion of our first ever Medicine Cup, our Fury family suffered a heartbreaking loss,” the team wrote.

Hainer was one of three people who died after the vehicle he was driving was involved in a collision with four motorcycles in Omemee, Ont., just west of Peterborough on Saturday at about 6 p.m.

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Hainer and a 72-year-old man from Dunchurch died at the scene. A 65-year-old man from Barrie, who had been riding one of the other three motorcycles, was transported to a Toronto-area hospital but later died. A 30-year-old man remains in hospital, while another person was treated at the scene and released.

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The Fury said the incident happened as he was travelling home from competing.

Hainer had an “impact” on the team’s performance at the Medicine Cup and scored the team’s first and last goal during the U22 tournament, it wrote.

“A player, a teammate, and someone who carried the spirit of the game with him every time he stepped on the floor,” the team wrote.

“Eric understood something that lacrosse has taught a generation of players — the game is medicine.”

It went on to say their hearts are with the teenager’s family, friends, teammates, coaches and all those who knew him.

“A legend on the floor. Forever in our hearts,” the team said in an image created to honour Hainer. “You brought the fire. You lived the fury. You left a legacy that burns forever.”

Global News contacted OPP for more information on the investigation into the crash, but did not receive a response by publication.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage from the scene when the incident occurred is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP.