SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Elections Alberta launches ‘largest recruitment drive’ in province’s history

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted June 8, 2026 2:16 pm
1 min read
Elections Alberta has launched a recruitment campaign to hire 60,000 workers for the Oct. 19 referendum. View image in full screen
Elections Alberta has launched a recruitment campaign to hire 60,000 workers for the Oct. 19 referendum. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Alberta’s elections branch has kicked off what it calls the biggest hiring spree of election workers in the province’s history.

The agency is looking to hire 60,000 workers for the Oct. 19 referendum in which Premier Danielle Smith’s government will put 10 questions to Albertans, including asking voters if they want the province to remain in Canada or begin the legal process to hold a binding separation referendum.

The huge number of workers needed is more than four times the 13,000 who worked during Alberta’s last general election at a total cost of $37 million.

Chief electoral officer Gordon McClure called it a “colossal undertaking.”

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Elections Alberta will be printing 45 million ballots, far exceeding the 1.8 million ballots that were cast in the 2023 provincial election.

Story continues below advertisement

McClure said the recruitment drive is “a great opportunity for students, teams, community groups, and Albertans from all walks of life to get involved in the democratic process” and also issued a plea for applications from rural Albertans.

Alberta residents who are 16 years of age or older and eligible to work in Canada are able to apply. However, some positions will require applicants to be 18 or older.

Successful applicants will need to pass a criminal history check and will be unable to participate in any political activity during their employment.

Elections Alberta has a 48-hour deadline to complete an unofficial count of the referendum ballots.

Click to play video: 'Global News Investigates: Road to the Referendum'
Global News Investigates: Road to the Referendum

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices