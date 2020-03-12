Menu

Canada

Latest updates: Canadian response to coronavirus pandemic

By Staff Global News
Posted March 12, 2020 2:23 pm
Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie, in self-isolation over COVID-19 concerns
WATCH: Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie, are in self-isolation over COVID-19 concerns.

The novel coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, has been classified as a pandemic by the World Health Organization after it spread worldwide — with major hotspots in China, Iran and Italy.

Doctors and health officials are urging people to practise social distancing, and governments worldwide are limiting large gatherings in order to limit the spread of the disease.

Canadians are urged to reconsider their travel plans and make sure to practise good hygiene, including frequent handwashing.

News on the virus and how the world and Canada are reacting is changing daily.

CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsCanada Coronaviruscoronavirus canadacovid-19 canadacoronavirus cases canadacoronavirus news updatescoronavirus updates todaylive updates coronavirus
