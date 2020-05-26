Global News at 10 Regina May 26 2020 8:20pm 01:47 Saskatoon man recovered from COVID-19 donates plasma for coronavirus treatment trial A Saskatoon man hopes the antibodies in his blood may help others who contracted the novel coronavirus, especially considering what COVID-19 did to his family. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6990226/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6990226/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?