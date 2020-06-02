Menu

Canada

Solidarity rally at Saskatchewan legislative building supporting fight against racism

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted June 2, 2020 12:26 pm
Updated June 2, 2020 12:28 pm
Residents in Saskatchewan have a chance to show their support towards fighting racism and police brutality. . Stewart Manhas / Global News

An emergency solidarity rally is being held at the Saskatchewan legislative building on Tuesday.

The event is in light of recent issues of racism and police brutality happening throughout North America.

Organizers say it’s about justice for people of colour, supporting social, economic and political equality.

READ MORE: George Floyd: What we know about the arrest, video and investigation

This comes following the recent death of George Floyd, who died during an altercation with police in Minnesota.

Other names mentioned in the Facebook post, hosted by community members Faith Iseoluwa and Libin Salad, include Samwel Uko.

Uko, a 20-year-old black man, was discovered dead in Wascana Lake on May 20. His family said he was dealing with mental health issues at the time of his death.

His cousin said he believes the health-care system failed him. On the night of his death, Uko seeked help at the Regina General Hospital, but did not get the care he needed.

READ MORE: Samwel Uko’s cousin says health-care system failed him before he was found dead in Wascana Lake

Organizers said gloves, hand sanitizer and masks are being provided at the rally and that social distancing measures will be in place.

People are asked to come 30 minutes prior to the event starting.

The rally takes place at 11 .a.m.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe encouraging peaceful protest

Moe took to Twitter Tuesday morning, encouraging protesters to remain peaceful during the rally outside the Saskatchewan legislature building.

It said “peaceful protest is always welcome at our Legislature, such as the rally taking place later this morning against racial injustice.

“Vandalism is not acceptable. Last night, the War Memorial near the Saskatchewan Legislature Building was vandalized. This is outrageous.”

In a follow up Tweet, Moe asked anyone with information regarding the incident to contact local police.

SaskatchewanRacismRallygeorge floydWascana LakeBlack Live MatterSamwel Ukosolidarity rally
