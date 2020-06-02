Solidarity rally at Saskatchewan legislative building supporting fight against racism

Send this page to someone via email

An emergency solidarity rally is being held at the Saskatchewan legislative building on Tuesday.

The event is in light of recent issues of racism and police brutality happening throughout North America.

Organizers say it’s about justice for people of colour, supporting social, economic and political equality.

This comes following the recent death of George Floyd, who died during an altercation with police in Minnesota.

Other names mentioned in the Facebook post, hosted by community members Faith Iseoluwa and Libin Salad, include Samwel Uko.

Uko, a 20-year-old black man, was discovered dead in Wascana Lake on May 20. His family said he was dealing with mental health issues at the time of his death.

His cousin said he believes the health-care system failed him. On the night of his death, Uko seeked help at the Regina General Hospital, but did not get the care he needed.

Organizers said gloves, hand sanitizer and masks are being provided at the rally and that social distancing measures will be in place.

People are asked to come 30 minutes prior to the event starting.

The rally takes place at 11 .a.m.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe encouraging peaceful protest

Moe took to Twitter Tuesday morning, encouraging protesters to remain peaceful during the rally outside the Saskatchewan legislature building.

It said “peaceful protest is always welcome at our Legislature, such as the rally taking place later this morning against racial injustice.

“Vandalism is not acceptable. Last night, the War Memorial near the Saskatchewan Legislature Building was vandalized. This is outrageous.”

In a follow up Tweet, Moe asked anyone with information regarding the incident to contact local police.

Peaceful protest is always welcome at our Legislature, such as the rally taking place later this morning against racial injustice. Vandalism is not acceptable. Last night, the War Memorial near @SKLegAssembly was vandalized. This is outrageous. pic.twitter.com/Q1y7OiKTI6 — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) June 2, 2020

