Health

Non-critical travel to northern Saskatchewan restricted due to coronavirus outbreak

By David Giles Global News
Posted April 24, 2020 5:14 pm
Checkpoints have been set up on all highways leading into northern Saskatchewan after a public health order was issued restricting all non-critical travel.
Checkpoints have been set up on all highways leading into northern Saskatchewan after a public health order was issued restricting all non-critical travel. File / Global News

The province’s chief medical health officer is restricting all non-critical travel into northern Saskatchewan due to a coronavirus outbreak.

Dr. Saqib Shahab also issued a strong recommendation against non-essential travel between northern communities.

Checkpoints have been set up on all highways leading into northern Saskatchewan, and officials said the public health order issued by Shahab provides legal authority to enforce travel restrictions.

Northern leaderships will provide staffing for the checkpoints, and the province has offered fire suppression staff to provide support.

Premier Scott Moe said the province is taking this action due to the COVID-19 outbreak in La Loche and to protect northern residents.

“Our government has already taken significant action to respond to the situation in La Loche and we are taking further action today,” Moe said.

“I have spoken with La Loche Mayor Robert St. Pierre and several other people in the community and we will continue to work closely with northern leaders to protect the north.”

Moe said measures are being taken to address challenges some residents who need to self-isolate might face.

“Social housing units are already being provided for individuals who need to self-isolate,” Moe said.

“I have directed that the school in La Loche also be made available for this purpose and that the Public Safety Agency provide mobile housing units — work-camp trailers — for individuals who need to self-isolate.”

