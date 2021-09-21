Election 2021: Muys, Collins new faces in Hamilton, one riding too close to call

Send this page to someone via email

Two of three new faces in Hamilton were revealed following Monday’s 2021 federal election.

For the first time in long while, Hamilton had three ridings in which an incumbent did not run for re-election in Flamborough—Glanbrook, the Mountain and East Hamilton—Stoney Creek.

That, after Conservative MP David Sweet, the NDP’s Scott Duvall and Liberal MP Bob Bratina did not seek re-relection in 2021.

Hamilton city councillor and Liberal Chad Collins as well as Conservative Dan Muys are the newbies after win in Flamborough and East Hamilton.

Collins ran for the Liberals in place of Bratina and is projected to win the riding, beating out Conservative Ned Kuruc by close to 4,000 votes on Monday.

Muys is set to be the new MP in Flamborough—Glanbrook, taking over for fellow Conservative Sweet, who had been MP of the riding since 2015.

He told 900 CHML’s Good Morning Hamilton that after 20 years in the private sector it was time to jump back into politics given the serious economic challenges he sees ahead for Hamilton.

“We know housing affordability is a huge issue, but also looking at gas prices, grocery prices are up,” Muys said.

“In the rural part of our great city the Internet is spotty, and given what’s happened in the last 18 months and the need to be connected, for work or school or life, that’s a huge issue.”

The identity of the third new face will likely be decided by some 3,000 mail-in ballots that need to be counted on Hamilton Mountain.

The riding was the closest in the area with less than a thousand votes giving former CHCH-TV personality Lisa Hepfner a slight lead with 97 per cent of the vote in.

Elsewhere, Hamilton’s political landscape isn’t changing much with incumbents Filomena Tassi (Liberal) and Matthew Green (NDP) re-elected in Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas and Hamilton Centre, respectively.

In Halton region, Liberals Anita Anand (Oakville), Karina Gould (Burlington) and Pam Damoff (Oakville-North) were re-elected in their ridings comfortably.

In Niagara Region, Conservative incumbents Tony Baldinelli and Dean Allison were also re-elected.

Global News is projecting Liberal MPs Chris Bittle in St. Catharines and Liberal Vance Badawey in Niagara Centre will retain their seats in parliament.

Leslyn Lewis (Conservative) won a vacant seat in Haldimand-Norfolk formerly represented by Conservative Diane Finley who resigned in May.

Larry Brock will take over in Brantford—Brant following another Conservative win. He will replace Phil McColeman who announced in December 2020 he would not be seeking re-election.

Three other Southern Ontario ridings yet to declare winners include Burlington, where incumbent Liberal Karina Gould was last reported to have a lead with 99.6 per cent of the polls reporting.

Here’s a list of the ridings and the candidates from the 2021 federal election:

Flamborough–Glanbrook

Global News is projecting Conservative Dan Muys will be elected in the riding of Flamborough—Glanbrook.

Conservative David Sweet had been MP of the riding since 2015.

In 2019, Sweet was re-elected with 39.2 per cent of the vote, just edging out Liberal Jennifer Stebbing who captured 36.6 per cent of the vote.

In June 2021, Sweet announced he would not run again in the next federal election.

The 2021 candidates were:

Liberals: Vito Sgro

Conservatives: Dan Muys

NDP: Lorne Newick

Green: Thomas Hatch

People’s Party Of Canada: Bill Panchyshyn

Hamilton Centre

Global News is projecting NDP MP Matthew Green will be reelected in the riding of Hamilton Centre.

The riding has been an NDP stronghold since 2004, when it was first represented in the House of Commons. Green won the seat in 2019 after longtime MP David Christopherson did not seek re-election.

Christopherson had been the only MP for Hamilton Centre since 2004. He announced plans to retire on July 5, 2018.

The 2021 candidates were:

Liberals: Margaret Bennett

Conservatives: Fabian Grenning

NDP: Matthew Green (incumbent)

Green: Avra Weinstein

People’s Party Of Canada: Kevin Barber

Communist Party of Canada: Nivel Cheriyan

Independent: Nathalie Xian Yi Yan

Hamilton East—Stoney Creek

Global News is projecting Liberal and former city councillor Chad Collins will be elected in the riding of Hamilton East—Stoney Creek.

Incumbent Liberal MP Bob Bratina had recaptured this riding in the 2019 federal election, garnering 38.6 per cent of the vote. Bratina beat NDP candidate Nick Milanovic by 5,182 votes, a margin of 9.9 percentage points.

Bratina previously served as the Mayor of Hamilton from 2010-2014.

The NDP held Hamilton East and Stoney Creek from 2006 to 2015.

The 2021 candidates were:

Liberals: Chad Collins

Conservatives:Ned Kuruc

NDP: Nick Milanovic

Green: Larry Pattison

People’s Party Of Canada: Mario Ricci

Hamilton Mountain

The NDP’s Scott Duvall held the seat in this riding since, in 2015 edging out Liberal Shaun Burt by just over 1,000 votes.

In the 2019, Duvall won again over Liberal candidate Bruno Uggenti.

Duvall announced in March he would not be seeking re-election.

The 2021 candidates were:

Liberals: Lisa Hepfner

Conservatives: Al Miles

NDP: Malcolm Allen

Green: Dave Urquhart

People’s Party: Chelsey Taylor

Christian Heritage Party: Jim Enos

Hamilton West—Ancaster—Dundas

Global News is projecting Liberal MP Filomena Tassi will be re-elected in the riding of Hamilton West—Ancaster—Dundas.

She won the riding in the 2015 and 2019 elections, making it a Liberal stronghold.

Tassi is Canada’s labour minister.

The 2021 candidates were:

Liberals: Filomena Tassi (incumbent)

Conservatives: Bert Laranjo

NDP: Roberto Henriquez

Green: Victoria Galea

People’s Party Of Canada: Dean Woods

Parti Rhinocéros Party: Spencer Rocchi

Burlington

Global News is projecting Liberal MP Karina Gould will be re-elected in the riding of Burlington.

Gould recaptured the seat in the 2019 federal election, ending the night with 48.6 per cent of the vote. She beat Conservative candidate Jane Michael by 11,059 votes. The NDP and Green Party candidates came in third and fourth place.

Prior to 2015’s red wave, Burlington was one of the most Conservative-leaning urban areas in Ontario.

The 2021 candidates were:

Liberals: Karina Gould (incumbent)

Conservatives: Emily Brown

NDP: Nick Page

Green: Christian Cullis

People’s Party Of Canada: Jonathan Earl

Brantford—Brant

Global News is projecting Conservative Larry Brock will be elected in the riding of Brantford—Brant.

Conservative MP Phil McColeman had held the seat since 2008, when the riding was known as Brant.

During the last election, McColeman won by nearly 10 percentage points over Liberal Danielle Takacs. He formerly served as the Conservative shadow minister for veterans affairs, the Treasury Board critic and deputy finance critic.

In a December 2020 social media post, McColeman announced that he would not be seeking re-election in the next federal election.

The 2021 candidates were:

Liberals: Alison Macdonald

Conservatives: Larry Brock

NDP: Adrienne Roberts

People’s Party Of Canada: Cole Squire

Haldimand—Norfolk

Global News is projecting Leslyn Lewis has been elected as the Conservative MP for Haldimand—Norfolk.

Haldimand—Norfolk was formerly represented by Conservative MP Diane Finley since she took the seat in 2004.

On May 11, 2021, she announced her resignation, effective immediately, leaving the seat vacant until a byelection is held.

Under former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper, Finley held multiple cabinet posts including immigration, human resources, and public works.

The 2021 candidates were:

Liberals: Karen Matthews

Conservatives: Leslyn Lewis

NDP: Meghan Piironen

People’s Party Of Canada: Ken Gilpin

Christian Heritage Party of Canada: Charles Lugosi

Veterans Coalition Party of Canada: George McMorrow

Niagara Centre

Global News is projecting Liberal MP Vance Badawey will be re-elected in the riding of Niagara Centre.

Badawey recaptured this Ontario riding in the 2019 election for a second term, winning 35 per cent of the vote. It was a tight race between Badawey and Conservative candidate April Jeffs, who lost by just 2,305 votes.

The 2021 candidates were:

Liberal: Vance Badawey (incumbent)

Conservatives: Graham Speck

NDP: Melissa McGlashan

Green: Kurtis McCartney

People’s Party Of Canada: Michael Kimmons

Niagara Falls

Global News is projecting Conservative MP Tony Baldinelli will be re-elected in the riding of Niagara Falls.

Baldinelli captured the riding in 2019, keeping it under the Conservative banner after longtime MP Rob Nicholson did not seek re-election.

That was a tight race, though, with Baldinelli defeating the Liberal Party’s Andrea Kaiser by three percentage points.

The 2021 candidates were:

Liberals: Andrea Kaiser

Conservatives: Tony Baldinelli (incumbent)

NDP: Brian Barker

Green: Melanie Holm

People’s Party Of Canada: Peter Taras

Niagara West

Global News is projecting Conservative MP Dean Allison will be re-elected in the riding of Niagara West.

Allison first won the seat in 2004, and has been re-elected in each federal election since. In 2019, Allison beat Liberal candidate Ian Bingham with just over 45 per cent of the vote.

The 2021 candidates were:

Liberals: Ian Bingham

Conservatives: Dean Allison (incumbent)

NDP: Nameer Rahman

Green: Joanna Kocsis

People’s Party Of Canada: Shaunalee Derkson

Christian Heritage Party of Canada: Harold Jonker

Oakville

Global News is projecting Liberal MP Anita Anand will be re-elected in the riding of Oakville.

Liberal MP Bonnie Brown held the seat from 1997 until 2008, when she was defeated by Conservative Terence Young.

He held the seat until 2015, when he lost to Liberal John Oliver. Oliver did not seek re-election in 2019.

Young ran again in the 2019 federal election, but lost to Anand by 6.9 percentage points. Anand served as the minister of public services and procurement under the Liberal government. In this role, she has led Canada’s effort to supply COVID-19 vaccines during the pandemic.

The 2021 candidates were:

Liberals: Anita Anand (incumbent)

Conservatives: Kerry Colborne

NDP: Jerome Adamo

Green: Oriana Knox

People’s Party Of Canada: Michael Bator

Oakville North–Burlington

Global News is projecting Liberal MP Pam Damoff will be re-elected in the riding of Oakville North—Burlington.

In 2015, Damoff won with 46.7 per cent of the vote, just edging out Conservative candidate Effie Triantafilopoulos.

Damoff won again in 2019, securing almost 50 per cent of the vote. Damoff served as the parliamentary secretary to the minister of Indigenous services under the Liberal government.

The 2021 candidates were:

Liberal: Pam Damoff (incumbent)

Conservatives: Hanan Rizkalla

NDP: Lenaee Coubrough-Dupuis

Green: Bruno Sousa

People’s Party Of Canada: Gilbert Jubinville

St. Catharines

Global News is projecting Liberal MP Chris Bittle will be re-elected in the riding of St. Catharines.

Bittle won this riding for a second term in 2019, with 40.2 per cent of the vote.

Conservative candidate Krystina Waler ended the night as the runner-up, collecting 18,978 votes. The NDP and Green Party contenders came in third and fourth place in this riding.

St. Catharines has gone back and forth between the Liberals and PC/Conservative Party since it was first represented in 1968.

The 2021 candidates were:

Liberal: Chris Bittle (incumbent)

Conservatives: Krystina Waler

NDP: Trecia McLennon

Green: Catherine Rhodes

People’s Party Of Canada: Rebecca Hahn