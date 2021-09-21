Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
September 21 2021 10:13am
05:51

Election analysis after your vote: Minority Liberal government 2.0

Global News Chief political correspondent David Akin breaks down the election results, riding by riding with an in-depth analysis of the support major parties gained and lost.

