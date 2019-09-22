Decision Canada 2019

More
Canada
September 22, 2019 11:30 pm

Canada election: Niagara Centre

By Staff Global News
The federal riding of Niagara-Centre, Ontario.

The federal riding of Niagara-Centre, Ontario.

Elections Canada
A A

Liberal Vance Badawey won the 2015 election replacing New Democrat incumbent Malcolm Allen.

Candidates

Liberals: Vance Badawey (Incumbent)
Conservatives: April Jeffs
NDP: Malcolm Allen
Green: Michael Tomaino
People’s Party Of Canada: Andrew Sainz-Nieto

Niagara Centre has been represented in the House of Commons from 1867 to 1988 and since 1997. The riding includes most of central Welland, including the townships of Thorold, Crowland and Humberstone. Through redistribution, Wainfleet and the beach communities to the west of Port Colborne are now in the Niagara West riding. It has a riding population of around 105,860.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2019 Canada Election
canada election
canada election 2019
Canada Politics
Decision Canada
Election Canada
Elections Canada
Federal Election
Federal election 2019
Niagara Centre results
Niagara Centre riding
Niagara Centre riding results

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.