Canada election: Niagara Centre
Liberal Vance Badawey won the 2015 election replacing New Democrat incumbent Malcolm Allen.
Candidates
Liberals: Vance Badawey (Incumbent)
Conservatives: April Jeffs
NDP: Malcolm Allen
Green: Michael Tomaino
People’s Party Of Canada: Andrew Sainz-Nieto
Niagara Centre has been represented in the House of Commons from 1867 to 1988 and since 1997. The riding includes most of central Welland, including the townships of Thorold, Crowland and Humberstone. Through redistribution, Wainfleet and the beach communities to the west of Port Colborne are now in the Niagara West riding. It has a riding population of around 105,860.
