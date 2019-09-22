Canada election: St. Catharines
Liberal Chris Bittle won the St. Catharines riding in 2015 beating Conservative Rick Dykstra by around 3,000 votes.
Candidates
Liberals: Chris Bittle (Incumbent)
Conservatives: Krystina Waler
NDP: Dennis Van Meer
Green: Travis Mason
People’s Party Of Canada: Allan deRoo
Federally, the area has alternated between the Liberals and PC/Conservative Party over the years. It was held by Liberal MP Walt Lastewka from 1993 to 2006, and two PC MPs for 14 years prior to that.
A fully urban riding after redistribution, St. Catharines includes virtually all of its namesake city, with the exception of the neighbourhood of Western Hill and tracts of farmland in the southwest of the city. It has been a bellwether riding since 1984, with voters electing an MP for the governing party in ten straight elections.
St. Catharines has a riding population of around 110,596.
