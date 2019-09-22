Canada election: St. Catharines

Liberal Chris Bittle won the St. Catharines riding in 2015 beating Conservative Rick Dykstra by around 3,000 votes.

Candidates

Liberals: Chris Bittle (Incumbent)

Conservatives: Krystina Waler

NDP: Dennis Van Meer

Green: Travis Mason

People’s Party Of Canada: Allan deRoo

Federally, the area has alternated between the Liberals and PC/Conservative Party over the years. It was held by Liberal MP Walt Lastewka from 1993 to 2006, and two PC MPs for 14 years prior to that.

A fully urban riding after redistribution, St. Catharines includes virtually all of its namesake city, with the exception of the neighbourhood of Western Hill and tracts of farmland in the southwest of the city. It has been a bellwether riding since 1984, with voters electing an MP for the governing party in ten straight elections.

St. Catharines has a riding population of around 110,596.