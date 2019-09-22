Canada election: Burlington

The current seat was won by Liberal MP Karina Gould in the 2015 election, unseating Conservative Mike Wallace who held the post for nine years.

Candidates

Liberals: Karina Gould (Incumbent)

Conservatives: Jane Michael

NDP: Lenaee Dupuis

Green: Gareth Williams

People’s Party Of Canada: Peter Smetana

The city of Burlington was established in 1874 incorporating Wellington Square and Port Nelson into the Village of Burlington. Bridging Oakville and Hamilton, the district consists of the southern half of Burlington.

The riding was formed in 1979 after the dissolving of Halton—Wentworth and was won by Progressive Conservative Bill Kempling. It has a riding population of around 183,314.