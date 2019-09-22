Decision Canada 2019

September 22, 2019 11:30 pm

Canada election: Burlington

By Staff Global News
The federal riding of Burlington, Ontario.

Elections Canada
The current seat was won by Liberal MP Karina Gould in the 2015 election, unseating Conservative Mike Wallace who held the post for nine years.

Candidates

Liberals: Karina Gould (Incumbent)
Conservatives: Jane Michael
NDP: Lenaee Dupuis
Green: Gareth Williams
People’s Party Of Canada: Peter Smetana

The city of Burlington was established in 1874 incorporating Wellington Square and Port Nelson into the Village of Burlington. Bridging Oakville and Hamilton, the district consists of the southern half of Burlington.

The riding was formed in 1979 after the dissolving of Halton—Wentworth and was won by Progressive Conservative Bill Kempling. It has a riding population of around 183,314.

