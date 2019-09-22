Decision Canada 2019

Canada
September 22, 2019 11:30 pm
Updated: September 22, 2019 11:38 pm

Canada election: Hamilton East–Stoney Creek

By Staff Global News

The federal riding of Hamilton East–Stoney Creek, Ontario.

Elections Canada
Liberal and former Hamilton Mayor Bob Bratina won the riding in the 2015 election by about 3,000 votes defeating incumbent New Democrat Wayne Marston. Marston had been MP for Hamilton East and Stoney Creek for three terms since 2006.

Candidates

Liberals: Bob Bratina
Conservatives: Nikki Kaur
NDP: Nick Milanovic
Green: Peter Ormond
People’s Party Of Canada: Charles Crocker

One of two predominately suburban ridings in Hamilton, this electoral comprises parts of Hamilton north of the Niagara escarpment and east of Mountain Brow Boulevard and Kenilworth Avenue. The riding was formed in 2003 from parts of the former ridings of Hamilton East and Stoney Creek. It had a riding population of 107,786.

 

