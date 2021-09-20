Close to 5K of mail-in election voting kits not yet returned in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Elections Canada is estimating that close to 5,000 special voting kits issued to electors in Hamilton did not come back to the agency as of Monday morning on election day.

Some 18,000 kits were issued for electors in the city to cast a ballot by mail or at a local Elections Canada office provided they registered the week before.

Eligible Canadians living both at home and abroad could apply online to vote by mail.

Numbers updated Monday morning showed that of the 18,052 kits were issued, just under 12,900 were actually returned. The ballots need to be received by the time polls close in each riding.

Just under 11,000 of close to 14,000 were returned in Niagara Region with about 1400 of 5700 kits issued in the Burlington region still outstanding.

Elections Canada reported just over 1,000 had not comeback in Brantford as of early Monday and about 500 of 2700 in Haldimand–Norkfolk.

Earlier this year, it was anticipated that somewhere between four to five million voters potentially would choose a special ballot this election. In mid-august, Elections Canada revised that number to about two million.

At last count, about 1.27 million were issued to the 338 ridings across the country. The highest number of kits were sent out in Victoria (12,679), followed by Saanich-Gulf Island (10,731), and Ottawa Centre (10,388).

Those who registered received kits with instructions, details about deadlines, a pre-addressed and prepaid return envelope, additional security envelopes and a special ballot.

The updated guidelines said special ballots had a blank space where voters can write the name of the candidate they have decided to vote for which differs from the standard ballot, which Elections Canada said includes a list of candidates to choose from.

Locally, Hamilton West–Ancaster–Dundas had the most kits distributed, 4871.

In Niagara 4,165 were issued in St. Catharines.

