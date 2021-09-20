SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Mail-in ballots will not be opened until Tuesday, election officials say

By Marie Woolf The Canadian Press
Posted September 20, 2021 8:31 pm
Latest polls show Liberals, Conservatives neck-and-neck on eve of 2021 Canada election
Latest polls show Liberals, Conservatives neck-and-neck on eve of 2021 Canada election

The final results of the federal election may not be known until Wednesday, election officials have warned, because of almost one million mail-in ballots that will not be opened until Tuesday.

A clutch of close-run ridings, where mail-in ballots could prove crucial to the result, may have to wait days for a winner to be declared.

Read more: Live Canada election results 2021: Real-time results in the federal election

Elections Canada expects “the vast majority” of mail-in ballots to be counted by Wednesday, though in some remote ridings it could take up to four days.

A record number of people have voted by mail in this election, some because of fears of voting in person during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local elections agents will begin opening postal ballots on Tuesday morning.

Canada election: About 17% of Canadians had negative feelings about their vote
Canada election: About 17% of Canadians had negative feelings about their vote

Before they are counted, ballots will be verified by local voting officials. They check to ensure voters have not sent in multiple ballots or have already voted in person in a polling station, as well as verify the signature.

In Victoria, B.C., more than 12,600 people have voted by mail, the most in Canada, followed by Saanich-Gulf Islands, where over 10,700 people have opted for postal votes.

A number of knife-edge battles, including in Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam, could hinge on mail-in ballots.

Read more: Watch Live: 2021 Canadian election coverage

Election officials are bracing themselves for delays in close-run ridings, where mail-in ballots could decide the outcome.

These include Quebec _ an electoral district in Quebec City _ where Jean-Yves Duclos, a cabinet minister in Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau’s government, fought off a challenge from the Bloc Quebecois by 325 votes in the 2019 election. More than 1,400 voters have sent in ballots by mail.

One of the closest electoral battles is in the Yukon, which returns a single MP. At the last election, the Liberals fought off the Tories by only 153 votes. More than 1,800 voters have sent in mail ballots.

Postal voters could also decide the outcome in Hochelaga, Que., where the Liberals won by only 328 votes last time.

Mail-in ballots in some jurisdictions could take up to 5 days to count: Perrault
Mail-in ballots in some jurisdictions could take up to 5 days to count: Perrault – Aug 18, 2021

 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
