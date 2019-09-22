Decision Canada 2019

More
Canada
September 22, 2019 11:30 pm

Canada election: Niagara Falls

By Staff Global News
The federal riding of Niagara Falls, Ontario.

The federal riding of Niagara Falls, Ontario.

Elections Canada
A A

Conservative Rob Nicholson won the riding in the 2015 election. He’d been the incumbent since 2004, however, in April he announced he would be retiring from politics.

Candidates

Liberals: Andrea Kaiser
Conservatives: Tony Baldinelli
NDP: Brian Barker
Green: Sandra O’Connor
People’s Party Of Canada: Alex Taylor

This urban-rural riding spans the entire Niagara peninsula, stretching from the U.S. border in the east to Thorold Townline and Holloway Bay roads in the west.

Niagara Falls has been represented in the House of Commons of Canada since 1953. The riding was created in 1952 from parts of Erie—Lincoln and Welland ridings. It has a riding population of around 128,357.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2019 Canada Election
canada election
canada election 2019
Canada Politics
Decision Canada
Election Canada
Elections Canada
Federal Election
Federal election 2019
Niagara Falls results
Niagara Falls riding
Niagara Falls riding results

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.