Canada election: The 2019 results by the numbers

Justin Trudeau will keep his job as prime minister of Canada, and under his leadership, the Liberal Party will return to Ottawa with a minority government after Monday night’s 2019 federal election.

It was a long night for many campaigns, filled with some surprise wins and some major upsets.

Many races proved to be tight in ridings across the country and weren’t called until the wee hours.

If you’re still catching up, here’s a breakdown of what went down and what the House of Commons will look like after Monday night, by the numbers (based on Elections Canada’s preliminary results):

Seat breakdown

None of the federal political parties hit the 170-seat threshold of a majority government, which the Liberal Party scored when it stormed to power in 2015. Despite winning a plurality of the 338 seats in Parliament and securing minority status this time around, the Liberals lost the popular vote to the Conservatives.

The Liberals lost 27 seats on Monday night compared to their 2015 election results. The party won a total of 157 seats, down from 184 in 2015 and the 177 the party held at dissolution in September of this year.

The Liberals didn’t win any seats in Alberta or Saskatchewan. All but two of the previous government’s cabinet ministers were re-elected: Ralph Goodale and Amarjeet Sohi lost their seats in Saskatchewan and Alberta, respectively.

The Tories, meanwhile, had a better showing than in 2015, securing 121 seats, up from the 99 the party won four years ago and the 95 it held at dissolution.

For its part, the recently embattled Bloc Québécois had a great night, reclaiming official party status and snatching third place from the New Democrats. Reduced to just four seats in the orange wave that swept Quebec in 2011, the Bloc recovered slightly in 2015 with 10 seats and then, on Monday night, more than tripled its caucus by securing 32 seats.

The Bloc resurgence saw the NDP lose 20 seats on Monday night and sink to fourth place. The party won 44 seats in the 2015 election, had 39 at dissolution and won only 24 on Monday evening, despite experience a mini-surge in popularity toward the end of the 2019 campaign.

The Green Party gained one more seat in the House of Commons with a historic breakthrough in Atlantic Canada. For essentially two terms of Parliament, leader Elizabeth May has been a one-woman caucus and was joined just months before the election campaign by Paul Manly, who won a May 2019 byelection in Nanaimo-Ladysmith. Both May and Manly were re-elected Monday night and are now joined by Jenica Atwin, who picked up the seat in Fredericton, N.B.

Former Liberal cabinet minister and attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould was the sole Independent candidate elected on Monday night. Wilson-Raybould won the B.C. riding of Vancouver Granville for a second time in a row, beating her Liberal and Conservative rivals in the riding’s three-way race.

Finally, although the new People’s Party of Canada ran candidates in every riding across the country, the party failed to secure a single seat in the House of Commons. Leader Maxime Bernier, who walked out on the Conservatives to found the party, lost his longtime riding of Beauce, Que., to his Tory rival Richard Lehoux.

Voter turnout and the popular vote

In 2019, voter turnout dropped slightly compared to the last federal election. Elections Canada is reporting that 65.95 per cent of eligible Canadian voters cast a ballot, a 2.35 per cent drop from the 68.3 per cent turnout in 2015.

That number, however, doesn’t include electors who registered on election day.

The Conservative Party won the greatest share of the popular vote with 34.4 per cent, despite winning 36 fewer seats than the Liberals.

For their part, the Liberals secured 33.1 per cent of the popular vote.

Here’s the breakdown for the rest of the parties:

NDP: 15.9 per cent

Bloc Québécois: 7.7 per cent

Greens: 6.5 per cent

People’s Party: 1.6 per cent

Independent: 0.4 per cent

Christian Heritage Party: 0.1 per cent

Gender balance

Global News has calculated that a record number of women were elected in the 2019 federal election.

Based on a count of Elections Canada’s preliminary results, 98 women were elected or re-elected to the House of Commons on Monday night, up from 88 in 2015.

These results mean women now represent 29 per cent of the House of Commons, up from 26 per cent four years earlier.

By comparison, 240 men were elected to Parliament in the 2019 election, down from 250 in the 2015 election.

Notable winners

Notable losers

