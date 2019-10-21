Menu

Canada

Conservative Tim Uppal wins Edmonton Mill Woods seat, booting Liberal Amarjeet Sohi

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted October 21, 2019 10:43 pm
Tim Uppal won the Edmonton Mill Woods riding in the Oct. 21, 2019 federal election.
Tim Uppal won the Edmonton Mill Woods riding in the Oct. 21, 2019 federal election. Adrian Wyld, The Canadian Press

Former cabinet minister Amarjeet Sohi lost one of Alberta’s few Liberal seats in Monday night’s federal election.

Voters in the Edmonton Mill Woods riding chose Conservative Tim Uppal to represent them.

Prior to dissolution, Alberta had four Liberal seats.

READ MORE: Canada election results: Edmonton Mill Woods

In the 2015 federal election, the race between Uppal and Sohi was so close, it had to go to a judicial recount. In the end, it was determined that Sohi took the Edmonton Mill Woods seat, topping Uppal — who was a Conservative cabinet minister at the time — by 92 votes.

Prior to losing his Mill Woods seat, Uppal was a Conservative MP for the Edmonton Sherwood Park riding for seven years.

Before entering federal politics, Sohi served three terms as an Edmonton city councillor.

Story continues below advertisement

Uppal has come under fire because he hasn’t lived in Edmonton since 2008. If elected, he said he will keep his home in Ottawa but also get one in Edmonton.

READ MORE: Kenney says bills C-48, C-69 ‘prejudicial attack on Alberta’; bring referendum on equalization closer

Sohi, meanwhile, has taken heat for bills C-69 and C-48, which Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has slammed as being attacks on Alberta. He’s also taken jabs for delays on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, construction of which is now underway.

In 2015, Sohi was appointed federal minister of Infrastructure and Communities in Justin Trudeau’s first cabinet. Then, he took over the Natural Resources portfolio in 2018.

READ MORE: Last-minute campaign efforts underway in Edmonton Mill Woods

TAGS
Federal ElectionCanadian PoliticsFederal election 2019canada electionDecision Canadacanada election 2019Amarjeet SohiDecision Canada 2019Edmonton-Mill WoodsTim Uppaledmonton riding
