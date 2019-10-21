Conservative Tim Uppal wins Edmonton Mill Woods seat, booting Liberal Amarjeet Sohi

Send this page to someone via email

Former cabinet minister Amarjeet Sohi lost one of Alberta’s few Liberal seats in Monday night’s federal election.

Voters in the Edmonton Mill Woods riding chose Conservative Tim Uppal to represent them.

Prior to dissolution, Alberta had four Liberal seats.

In the 2015 federal election, the race between Uppal and Sohi was so close, it had to go to a judicial recount. In the end, it was determined that Sohi took the Edmonton Mill Woods seat, topping Uppal — who was a Conservative cabinet minister at the time — by 92 votes.

Prior to losing his Mill Woods seat, Uppal was a Conservative MP for the Edmonton Sherwood Park riding for seven years.

Before entering federal politics, Sohi served three terms as an Edmonton city councillor.

Story continues below advertisement

Uppal has come under fire because he hasn’t lived in Edmonton since 2008. If elected, he said he will keep his home in Ottawa but also get one in Edmonton.

Sohi, meanwhile, has taken heat for bills C-69 and C-48, which Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has slammed as being attacks on Alberta. He’s also taken jabs for delays on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, construction of which is now underway.

In 2015, Sohi was appointed federal minister of Infrastructure and Communities in Justin Trudeau’s first cabinet. Then, he took over the Natural Resources portfolio in 2018.