Canada election: Edmonton Mill Woods

Edmonton Mill Woods is a riding in south Edmonton that runs south from Whitemud Drive to the Anthony Henday and east from Calgary Trail to the Highway 216 border with Strathcona County.

The new boundaries were created in 2013.

Amarjeet Sohi holds the riding for the Liberals.

Before running for federal politics, Sohi served three terms as an Edmonton city councillor. He won the Edmonton Mill Woods seat in 2015 from former Conservative cabinet minister Tim Uppal. Uppal is running again and hopes to reclaim the seat in the 2019 election.

Candidates

Liberals: Amarjeet Sohi

Conservatives: Tim Uppal

NDP: Nigel Logan

Green: Tanya Herbert

People’s Party of Canada: Annie Young