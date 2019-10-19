Last-minute campaign efforts underway in Edmonton Mill Woods

In a packed room on Saturday, Edmonton Mill Woods Liberal candidate Amarjeet Sohi took a break from door-knocking to speak about his party’s accomplishments over the last four years.

Sohi was backed by Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, who instead of campaigning in her own Toronto riding was on hand to amp up support for Sohi — one of the Liberal’s only hopes for a seat in Alberta.

“I have been having conversations with my constituency about how we are building a stronger middle class, and how we are creating opportunities for those Canadians who work hard each and every day to be part of the middle class,” Sohi said.

“We are moving forward on building three pipelines to get our resources to global markets, and the hard work I did on fixing the broken process on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.” Tweet This

Before entering federal politics, Sohi served three terms as an Edmonton city councillor. He won the Edmonton Mill Woods seat in 2015, topping former Conservative cabinet minister Tim Uppal by 92 votes.

Uppal hopes to turn the tables this time. He spent Saturday door-knocking, urging people to go to the polls Monday.

“I think some of the most important things to do is get rid of the bills that Justin Trudeau brought in. That has really been hurting this riding in particular,” Uppal said. Tweet This

“A lot of families are out of work, families that are looking for work, families that are barely getting by but definitely not getting ahead. We need to cancel Bill C-69, something Justin Trudeau brought that is hurting the oil and gas industry. Cancel C-48, that is definitely hurting us. And scrap the carbon tax.”

Uppal has come under fire because he hasn’t lived in Edmonton since 2008. If elected, he said he will keep his home in Ottawa but also get one in Edmonton.

Uppal was a Conservative MP for the Edmonton Sherwood Park riding for seven years.

The four other candidates that are running in Edmonton Mill Woods are:

NDP – Nigel Logan

Green – Tanya Herbert

People’s Party of Canada – Annie Young

Christian Heritage Party – Done Melanson