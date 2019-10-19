Menu

Decision Canada 2019

Politics

Federal leaders hold rallies, boost candidates as election day nears

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 19, 2019 7:07 am
Growing speculation Canada will end up with minority government
WATCH ABOVE: Growing speculation Canada will end up with minority government

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has a marathon day of campaigning ahead, starting early this morning near Niagara Falls, Ont., and ending with a late-night rally in Calgary after a stop in Winnipeg along the way.

The federal election campaign has reached a crescendo, with leaders giving it their all to try to excite their volunteers and get every last potential voter to the polls on Monday.

Trudeau’s schedule includes three rallies, including the one in Calgary that starts at 11 p.m.

READ MORE: 4 in 10 voters say a minority government is best but most prefer a majority, Ipsos poll says

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is to be in and around Toronto all day, with stops alongside multiple candidates before a rally in suburban Richmond Hill.

The NDP’s Jagmeet Singh starts in Vancouver, talking about the hot issue of housing at a downtown news conference, and ends his day with a rally in Penticton, B.C., where MP Richard Cannings is running for re-election.

Strategic Voting in the 2019 federal election
Strategic Voting in the 2019 federal election

The Greens’ Elizabeth May is spending her day in and around Vancouver, boosting local candidates with sign-waves and door-to-door canvasses, but she finishes with a big regional rally at Canada Place featuring environmentalist David Suzuki.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Justin TrudeauFederal ElectionFederal election 2019canada electionAndrew ScheerDecision Canadacanada election 2019Jagmeet SinghElections CanadaElection CanadaElizabeth May
