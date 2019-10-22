Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Decision Canada 2019

Advertisement
Politics

Green Party’s Jenica Atwin picks up Fredericton seat in New Brunswick

By Leslie Young Global News
Posted October 22, 2019 1:05 am
Federal Election 2019: Jenica Atwin to become first Green MP from Canada’s east coast
WATCH: Jenica Atwin won the riding of Fredericton on Monday and became the first Green Party candidate to be elected from Canada's east coast.

Jenica Atwin has won Fredericton for the Green Party, Global News has declared.

Atwin, a researcher and program coordinator for a First Nations education organization, has won with 33 per cent of the vote in early results. This is ahead of Conservative candidate Andrea Johnson, who had 30 per cent.

Related News

Liberal incumbent Matt DeCourcey trailed in third.

READ MORE: Live Canada election results 2019: Real-time results in the federal election

This is a breakthrough for the Green Party, which has previously elected only two members of Parliament: current party leader Elizabeth May and Paul Manly, who was elected MP for Nanaimo—Ladysmith in a byelection in 2019. Both of these people were re-elected, putting a total of three Green MPs in Parliament.

Atwin is the first Green MP to be elected in Atlantic Canada.

Story continues below advertisement
Federal Election 2019: Green Party Elizabeth May reacts to minority Liberal government
Federal Election 2019: Green Party Elizabeth May reacts to minority Liberal government

This isn’t Atwin’s first foray into politics. She also ran unsuccessfully for provincial office in 2018.

Fredericton was one of the most-visited ridings this election, with the Liberal, Green and Conservative party leaders all making appearances.

Historically, the riding has switched between the Conservatives and Liberals.

— With a file from Silas Brown

Twitter mentions per candidate

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Federal ElectionFederal election 2019canada electionDecision CanadaFrederictoncanada election 2019Elections CanadaElection CanadaGreen PartyJenica Atwin
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.