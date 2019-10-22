Green Party’s Jenica Atwin picks up Fredericton seat in New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

Jenica Atwin has won Fredericton for the Green Party, Global News has declared.

Atwin, a researcher and program coordinator for a First Nations education organization, has won with 33 per cent of the vote in early results. This is ahead of Conservative candidate Andrea Johnson, who had 30 per cent.

Liberal incumbent Matt DeCourcey trailed in third.

This is a breakthrough for the Green Party, which has previously elected only two members of Parliament: current party leader Elizabeth May and Paul Manly, who was elected MP for Nanaimo—Ladysmith in a byelection in 2019. Both of these people were re-elected, putting a total of three Green MPs in Parliament.

Atwin is the first Green MP to be elected in Atlantic Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

3:06 Federal Election 2019: Green Party Elizabeth May reacts to minority Liberal government Federal Election 2019: Green Party Elizabeth May reacts to minority Liberal government

This isn’t Atwin’s first foray into politics. She also ran unsuccessfully for provincial office in 2018.

Fredericton was one of the most-visited ridings this election, with the Liberal, Green and Conservative party leaders all making appearances.

Historically, the riding has switched between the Conservatives and Liberals.

— With a file from Silas Brown

Twitter mentions per candidate

View link »