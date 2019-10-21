Menu

Decision Canada 2019

Politics

NDP’s Jack Harris the only non-Liberal elected in Newfoundland and Labrador

By Leslie Young Global News
Posted October 21, 2019 9:06 pm
Updated October 21, 2019 9:11 pm
Federal Election 2019: NDP’s Jack Harris wins St. John’s East
NDP candidate Jack Harris won the riding of St. John's East in Newfoundland as Liberal incumbents took the other Newfoundland and Labrador seats.

NDP candidate Jack Harris is the only non-Liberal elected in Newfoundland and Labrador, Global News has declared.

Harris, who previously held the riding of St. John’s East from 2008 to 2015, had lost it in the 2015 election to Liberal Nick Whalen.

The 2015 race was tight, with Whalen earning 46.73 per cent of the vote while Jack Harris earned 45.29 per cent.

But Harris has made a comeback, winning 47 per cent of the vote in early results this election.

In previous parliaments, he served as the NDP’s critic for public safety, justice and national defence.

He was first elected to parliament for a single term in 1987 and has also served in the provincial legislature, including as leader of the provincial NDP.

Liberal candidates have swept the rest of N.L.’s seven ridings.

Twitter mentions per candidate

TAGS
NDPFederal ElectionFederal election 2019canada electionDecision Canadacanada election 2019Elections CanadaElection CanadaNewfoundlandNewfoundland and LabradorLabradorJack Harris
