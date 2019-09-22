Canada election: Laurier–Sainte-Marie

Laurier–Sainte-Marie was created from the ridings of Laurier, Montreal—Sainte-Marie and Saint-Jacques in 1987.

After winning the by-election in 1990, the Bloc’s Gilles Duceppe was in office for almost 21 years. He lost during the 2011 Orange wave to NDP’s Hélène Laverdière. She was re-elected in 2015 with 38.27 per cent of the vote. Laverdière is not running for re-election on October 21st.

Environmentalist and founding member of Équiterre Steven Guilbeault is the riding’s Liberal candidate in the 2019 federal election.

He is running against comedian and musician Jamil Azzaoui from the Green party as well as Conservative Lisa des Greniers, Bloc Quebecois candidate Michel Duchesne, Green candidate Jamil Azzaoui and People’s Party candidate François Lefebvre.

Geography

Laurier–Sainte-Marie is a downtown Montreal riding which includes the eastern part of downtown Montreal and the western part of Centre-Sud. Heritage sites like Pied-du-Courant Prison are also located in the district.

Candidates

NDP: Nimâ Machouf

Liberal: Steven Guilbeault

Conservative: Lisa des Greniers

Bloc Québécois: Michel Duchesne

Green: Jamil Azzaoui

PPC: François Lefebvre

Rhinoceros: Archie Morals