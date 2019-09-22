Canada election: Berthier–Maskinongé

The riding was created in 2004 and Guy André was the MP since 2004 till the 2011 orange wave. This riding was seen as symbolic of the orange wave as they elected Ruth Ellen Brosseau even though she never campaigned in the riding and was criticized for taking a Vegas trip during the campaign.

In 2015 voters in the district re-elected MP Ruth Ellen Brosseau as their MP with over 42 per-cent of the votes. .

Geography

The municipal and electoral boundaries of the Berthier–Maskinongé riding consists of the regional county municipalities of D’Autray and Maskinongé. The riding also includes the former Municipality of Pointe-du-Lac and the former City of Trois-Rivières-Ouest in the City of Trois-Rivières.

Candidates

NDP: Ruth Ellen Brosseau (Incumbent)

Conservative: Josée Bélanger

Liberal: Christine Poirier

Green: Éric Laferrière

PPC: Luc Massé

Bloc Québécois: Yves Perron

Rhinoceros: Martin Jubinville