Navigating Election Day as Winnipeggers go to the polls

Voters in Winnipeg go to the polls Wednesday to cast their ballots in the municipal election.

With 11 candidates vying to replace outgoing mayor Brian Bowman and 15 wards across the city, navigating the election process can be tricky.

Am I eligible to vote?



Potential voters for mayor and council need to be a Canadian citizen, 18 or older, and either a resident or property owner in the city for the last six months.

Winnipeg’s senior election officer, Marc Lemoine, says you’ll also need a way to prove your name and current address.

“Everyone needs to bring a piece of ID that shows proof of name and address. That can be something like a driver’s licence,” he said.

“It has to be your current address. If you don’t have one piece like a driver’s licence, you can bring two pieces together to prove it — that can be something like a credit card, perhaps a medical card or some other pieces of ID that, together, show your name and current address.”

Lemoine said elections officers can offer some flexibility for Winnipeggers who have recently moved and are struggling to find that second document to prove where they live.

“It can be something like even an online bill — even a Skip the Dishes or an Amazon Prime delivery notice — something like that — that says ‘here’s where I live today’… and then you’ll be taking an oath at the polls to allow you to vote.”

When and where do I vote?

If you haven’t taken advantage of advance voting, Wednesday is your day. Polls will be open beginning at 8 a.m. at nearly 200 locations across the city.

Voters’ notices were mailed out to Winnipeggers by the city in early October. If you received a card with your name on it, it will also tell you the location of your polling station.

If you didn’t receive a notice, or you’ve lost yours, you can find your polling station by entering your address on the city’s website. This will also tell you which ward you’re in.

Who is running?

Candidates for mayor, council, and school trustee have been actively campaigning for weeks now.

Global News has complete coverage of Winnipeg’s 2022 municipal election, including profiles on the wards, candidates and more. Learn more on the following pages:

