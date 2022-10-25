Election 2022 ward profile: Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a two-way race to decide who will represent the Winnipeg ward of Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry following the 2022 municipal election.

Incumbent Coun. Sherri Rollins is seeking a second term after winning a hotly contested race in 2018 that saw six other candidates try for the seat following the resignation of long-time area councillor, Jenny Gerbasi.

Rollins is facing off against one of those six again this time around, with Michael Thompson taking another run at the seat.

Rollins’ 5,349 votes in 2018 narrowly edged out her closest competitor, Jeff Palmer, who garnered 4,783 votes in that election.

View image in full screen Sherri Rollins, the area city councillor for Fort-Rouge East Fort Garry. Michael Draven / Global News

Thompson finished fifth in 2018 with 793 votes.

Story continues below advertisement

Rollins, a former trustee with the Winnipeg School Division, has had a busy first four years on council.

She is a member of council’s executive policy committee, and chairs council’s protection, community services and parks committee.

She is also secretary to council on homelessness and the finance committee, sits on council’s budget working group, acts as council’s representative to the Winnipeg Library Board, and sits on the Mayor’s Indigenous Advisory Circle.

View image in full screen Michael Thompson. Submitted/Facebook

Rollins has said her priorities in the 2022 election include affordable housing, increasing green infrastructure, protecting Winnipeg’s urban forest, and creating opportunities for young families.

Thompson, who grew up in Amaranth, Man., studied computer science at the University of Manitoba and worked for 25 years at Western Canada Lottery Corp.

Story continues below advertisement

According to his campaign website, Thompson has continued his education while raising his family and volunteering, obtaining a project management certificate from Red River College and a management certificate from the University of Winnipeg.

He currently lives in Osborne Village and works at Allmar Inc., according to his website.

3:04 Final few days of Winnipeg’s election campaign

Thompson’s priorities include homeless and housing, infrastructure and transportation, economic development, and community and neighbourhood growth with a focus on the downtown.

Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry is in central Winnipeg and includes the neighbourhoods of West Broadway, Earl Grey, Ebby-Wentworth, Mcmillan, River-Osborne, Roslyn, Armstrong Point, South Portage, The Forks, Broadway-Assiniboine, Legislature, Point Road, Wildwood, Crescent Park, Lord Roberts, and Riverview.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s bordered by Daniel McIntyre and Point Douglas to the north, River Heights- Fort Garry to the west, and St. Vital and St. Boniface to the east.

According to the latest census data provided on the city’s website, Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry had a population of 45,240 in 2016. That year the median individual annual income for all residents in the ward was recorded at $35,928.