Winnipeg municipal election results 2018

Winnipeg will be voting in 15 new councillors and one new mayor.

Winnipeggers will also have their say on whether they think the barricades should come down at Portage and Main in a plebiscite that quickly became one of the main, if not the main, issues of the general election. While a plebiscite is different than a referendum in that the results are non-binding, most of the mayor candidates have said they will honour the results of the plebiscite. Find the results of the Portage and Main plebiscite here.

LISTEN: Election results live on 680 CJOB from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

The polls are open on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Results will be posted here shortly after.

To find out where to vote and for more information, visit the City of Winnipeg website.

Candidates for Mayor

Ed Ackerman

Brian Bowman

Tim Diack

Umar Hayat

Venkat Machiraju

Jenny Motkaluk

Doug Wilson

Don Woodstock

Charleswood-Tuxedo

Kevin Klein

Kevin Nichols

Grant Nordman

Ken St. George

Daniel McIntyre

Josh Brandon

Cindy Gilry

Sarowar Miah

Elmwood – East Kildonan

Robb Massey

Jason Schreyer

Fort Rouge – East Fort Garry

Peter Koroma

Stephanie Meilleur

Jeff Palmer

Sherri Rollins

Bryanna Spina

Michael Thompson

Harry Wolbert

Mynarski

Dave Capar

Ross Eadie

Greg Littlejohn

Michael Wiens

North Kildonan

Jeff Browaty

Andrew Podolecki

Old Kildonan

Bradley Gross

Devi Sharma

Kaur Sidhu

Point Douglas

Dean Koshelanyk

Vivian Santos

Kate Sjoberg

River Heights – Fort Garry

Gary Lenko

John Orlikow

Garth Steek

St. Boniface

Matt Allart

Marcel Boille

St. James

Shawn Dobson

Scott Gillingham

Kurt Morton

St. Norbert – Seine River

Markus Chambers

Glenn Churchill

Nancy Cooke

Chris Davis

Nikolas Joyal

St. Vital

Brian Mayes

Baljeet Sharma

Transcona

Alex Allard

Basil Evan

Shane Geschiere

Steven Lipischak

Shawn Nason

Sandeep Sharma

Wally Welechenko

Raymond Ulasy

Waverley West

Janice Lukes – ACCLAIMED