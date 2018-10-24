Politics
October 24, 2018 2:00 am

Winnipeg municipal election results 2018

By Senior Online Producer  Global News

Winnipeg ward map.

City of Winnipeg
Winnipeg will be voting in 15 new councillors and one new mayor.

Winnipeggers will also have their say on whether they think the barricades should come down at Portage and Main in a plebiscite that quickly became one of the main, if not the main, issues of the general election. While a plebiscite is different than a referendum in that the results are non-binding, most of the mayor candidates have said they will honour the results of the plebiscite. Find the results of the Portage and Main plebiscite here.

LISTEN:  Election results live on 680 CJOB from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

The polls are open on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Results will be posted here shortly after.

To find out where to vote and for more information, visit the City of Winnipeg website.

Candidates for Mayor

  • Ed Ackerman
  • Brian Bowman
  • Tim Diack
  • Umar Hayat
  • Venkat Machiraju
  • Jenny Motkaluk
  • Doug Wilson
  • Don Woodstock

Charleswood-Tuxedo

Daniel McIntyre

  • Josh Brandon
  • Cindy Gilry
  • Sarowar Miah

Elmwood – East Kildonan

  • Robb Massey
  • Jason Schreyer

Fort Rouge – East Fort Garry

  • Peter Koroma
  • Stephanie Meilleur
  • Jeff Palmer
  • Sherri Rollins
  • Bryanna Spina
  • Michael Thompson
  • Harry Wolbert

Mynarski

  • Dave Capar
  • Ross Eadie
  • Greg Littlejohn
  • Michael Wiens

North Kildonan

  • Jeff Browaty
  • Andrew Podolecki

Old Kildonan

  • Bradley Gross
  • Devi Sharma
  • Kaur Sidhu

Point Douglas

  • Dean Koshelanyk
  • Vivian Santos
  • Kate Sjoberg

River Heights – Fort Garry

  • Gary Lenko
  • John Orlikow
  • Garth Steek

St. Boniface

  • Matt Allart
  • Marcel Boille

St. James

  • Shawn Dobson
  • Scott Gillingham
  • Kurt Morton

St. Norbert – Seine River

  • Markus Chambers
  • Glenn Churchill
  • Nancy Cooke
  • Chris Davis
  • Nikolas Joyal

St. Vital

  • Brian Mayes
  • Baljeet Sharma

Transcona

  • Alex Allard
  • Basil Evan
  • Shane Geschiere
  • Steven Lipischak
  • Shawn Nason
  • Sandeep Sharma
  • Wally Welechenko
  • Raymond Ulasy

Waverley West

  • Janice Lukes – ACCLAIMED

