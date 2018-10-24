Winnipeg municipal election results 2018
Winnipeg will be voting in 15 new councillors and one new mayor.
Winnipeggers will also have their say on whether they think the barricades should come down at Portage and Main in a plebiscite that quickly became one of the main, if not the main, issues of the general election. While a plebiscite is different than a referendum in that the results are non-binding, most of the mayor candidates have said they will honour the results of the plebiscite. Find the results of the Portage and Main plebiscite here.
LISTEN: Election results live on 680 CJOB from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.
The polls are open on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Results will be posted here shortly after.
To find out where to vote and for more information, visit the City of Winnipeg website.
Candidates for Mayor
- Ed Ackerman
- Brian Bowman
- Tim Diack
- Umar Hayat
- Venkat Machiraju
- Jenny Motkaluk
- Doug Wilson
- Don Woodstock
Charleswood-Tuxedo
- Kevin Klein
- Kevin Nichols
- Grant Nordman
- Ken St. George
Daniel McIntyre
- Josh Brandon
- Cindy Gilry
- Sarowar Miah
Elmwood – East Kildonan
- Robb Massey
- Jason Schreyer
Fort Rouge – East Fort Garry
- Peter Koroma
- Stephanie Meilleur
- Jeff Palmer
- Sherri Rollins
- Bryanna Spina
- Michael Thompson
- Harry Wolbert
Mynarski
- Dave Capar
- Ross Eadie
- Greg Littlejohn
- Michael Wiens
North Kildonan
- Jeff Browaty
- Andrew Podolecki
Old Kildonan
- Bradley Gross
- Devi Sharma
- Kaur Sidhu
Point Douglas
- Dean Koshelanyk
- Vivian Santos
- Kate Sjoberg
River Heights – Fort Garry
- Gary Lenko
- John Orlikow
- Garth Steek
St. Boniface
- Matt Allart
- Marcel Boille
St. James
- Shawn Dobson
- Scott Gillingham
- Kurt Morton
St. Norbert – Seine River
- Markus Chambers
- Glenn Churchill
- Nancy Cooke
- Chris Davis
- Nikolas Joyal
St. Vital
- Brian Mayes
- Baljeet Sharma
Transcona
- Alex Allard
- Basil Evan
- Shane Geschiere
- Steven Lipischak
- Shawn Nason
- Sandeep Sharma
- Wally Welechenko
- Raymond Ulasy
Waverley West
- Janice Lukes – ACCLAIMED
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.