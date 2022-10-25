Election 2022 ward profile: Daniel McIntyre

Send this page to someone via email

Voters in the core-area Daniel McIntyre ward are facing a difficult choice on Election Day — stick with the councillor they’ve known for two terms, or take a chance on someone new.

Incumbent Cindy Gilroy, first elected to the ward in 2014, is facing off against businessman Sal Infantino and community activist Omar Kinnarath, both of whom have longstanding ties to the community.

View image in full screen Coun. Cindy Gilroy. Cindy Gilroy / Facebook

Gilroy, who unseated iconic West End politician Harvey Smith eight years ago, says she’s focused on infrastructure improvement to area sidewalks, roads and lanes.

Story continues below advertisement

The incumbent also says she’s concerned with enhancing safety in the area, as well as accountability at City Hall.

In her time in office, she’s served on and chaired a wide range of council committees, including property and development, heritage and downtown development, safety, and the housing steering committee.

Daniel McIntyre council candidate Sal Infantino. Twitter / Sal Infantino

Challenger Sal Infantino is the owner of the popular area cafe X-Cues and a longtime resident of Daniel McIntyre, having lived in the ward for more than 35 years.

His priorities, if elected, include accessible streets and bus stops in winter, garbage pickup reform, public safety, and improved management of the city’s tree canopy.

View image in full screen Daniel McIntyre candidate Omar Kinnarath. OK4DMC

Community organizer and anti-racist activist Omar Kinnarath has lived in the ward since coming to Canada at six months old as a refugee.

Story continues below advertisement

His work as founder of Winnipeg’s Mutual Aid Society during the COVID-19 pandemic has provided help to thousands of community members in need of food hampers, transportation, housing, and more.

Kinnarath’s campaign is calling for investment in active transportation and transit, a shift of 10 per cent of the city’s police budget to non-violent crisis response, harm reduction, and safe consumption sites. He’s also calling for a moratorium on new road construction until inner-city infrastructure is improved.

3:04 Final few days of Winnipeg’s election campaign

The Daniel McIntyre ward covers the city’s West End into downtown, as well as a number of neighbouring communities, including the Spence, St. Matthews, Wolseley, Minto, Sargent Park, Colony, Portage-Ellice, and Central Park.

It’s bordered by Point Douglas to the north, St. James to the west, River Heights-Fort Garry to the south, and Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry to the east.

Story continues below advertisement

Prior to Gilroy’s four years in office, the area’s councillor was the late Harvey Smith beginning in 1998. Smith also served as a councillor for the ward, then known as Sargent Park, from 1980-1986.

The ward is named for Daniel McIntyre (1852–1946), a Winnipeg educator who helped develop the city’s school system.