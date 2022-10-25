Winnipeg election 2022 ward profile: St. Norbert – Seine River

Send this page to someone via email

There will be no surprises after voters go to the polls in Winnipeg’s St. Norbert – Seine River ward in this year’s municipal election.

Current area councillor Markus Chambers is running unopposed and will be acclaimed as the ward’s next representative on council.

Chambers was first elected to council in 2018 in a crowded field of five candidates where there was no incumbent after a change to boundaries created the new ward that year.

Chambers won the seat with 34.49 per cent of the vote.

In his first four years on council, Chambers has served on several standing policy committees, including finance, water waste and river banks, and the committee on innovation.

He is the current chair of the Winnipeg Police Board and vice chair of the Human Rights Committee of Council and served as deputy mayor from 2018 to 2020.

According to his website, Chambers’ priorities include road and infrastructure repair and renewal, building a more responsive transit system and addressing community safety.

St. Norbert – Seine River is the southernmost ward in Winnipeg and includes the neighbourhoods of Normand Park, River Park South, Dakota Crossing, St. Vital Perimeter South, Maple Grove Park, Fort Richmond, St. Norbert, Cloutier Drive, Richmond Lakes, University, Parc La Salle, Turnbull Drive, Perrault, Trappistes, and La Barriere.

It’s bordered by the wards of Waverley West and St. Vital to the north.

According to the latest census data provided on the city’s website, St. Norbert – Seine River had a population of 46,865 in 2016. That year, the median individual annual income for all residents in the ward was recorded at $45,417.