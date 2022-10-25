Winnipeg election 2022 ward profile: Elmwood-East Kildonan

Send this page to someone via email

Voters in Winnipeg’s Elmwood – East Kildonan ward are facing a choice between two candidates for representation on city council this election.

Incumbent councillor Jason Schreyer is being challenged for his seat by a newcomer to politics, Ryan Kochie.

Schreyer has represented the ward since beating out incumbent and former Winnipeg Jet Thomas Steen in 2014.

Steen had held the seat for four years but faced controversy leading up to the 2014 municipal election after being charged with assault earlier in the year following an incident with a woman at a Winnipeg restaurant. Steen’s charges were later stayed.

Jason Schreyer previously won the election in Elmwood-East Kildonan.

Schreyer, the son of former Manitoba premier Ed Schreyer, won again in 2018 with 54.7 per cent of the vote with one challenger.

This time around, Schreyer, a husband and father who says he’s spent a decade in heavy manual labour, says he’s running to bring accountability to city hall by first and foremost working to make sure budgetary processes and decisions are better explained to citizens.

To that end, Schreyer has said the city can’t solve challenges of potholes, inflation, poverty, crime, reduced services and increasing debt if councillors can’t explain the city’s budget increases.

Kochie, a red seal chef who has worked in the culinary industry for nearly 20 years is a father of four who has said he got interested in politics after becoming a parent and hearing the struggles other families face through the resource group, Parents of Winnipeg, which he created.

Ryan Kochie.

Kochie says as a councillor, he would address crime through causes such as addictions, homelessness, and poverty. He has also said he is a supporter of active and public transportation and has an interest in building more connected communities.

The Elmwood – East Kildonan ward is located in north-east Winnipeg and includes the neighbourhoods of Chalmers, Talbot-Grey, East Elmwood, Munroe West, Glenelm, Munroe East, Valley Gardens, Eaglemere, Kildonan Crossing, Tyne-Tees, and Rossmere-B.

It’s bordered by North Kildonan to the north, Mynarski to the west, St. Boniface to the south, and Transcona to the east.

According to the latest census data provided on the city’s website, Elmwood – East Kildonan had a population of 43,240 in 2016. That year, the median individual annual income for all residents in the ward was recorded at $38,056.