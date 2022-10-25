Election 2022 ward profile: Transcona

Send this page to someone via email

Voters in Winnipeg’s Transcona ward are facing a choice between four candidates for representation on city council this election.

Incumbent Shawn Nason won his seat four years ago with 5,247 votes. He had seven challengers and gained about 36.97 per cent of the votes.

View image in full screen Photo of incumbent Shawn Nason. Facebook / Shawn Nason

Nason has said he’s proud of what he’s achieved at city hall including building a playground all at a time when the city faced challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic.

If elected this year, Nason has said teaming up with local organizations to help with homelessness and addiction is top of mind.

However, he is being challenged for his seat by three others, including Russ Wyatt who was Transcona’s councillor for 16 years.

View image in full screen A photo of Russ Wyatt from Facebook. Facebook

The former councillor took some time away from politics to deal with his mental health and addiction.

He is a single father of a 15-year-old son named Thomas.

Russ believes his people-first approach will ensure he is aware of the issues to bring solutions to the residents of the Transcona Ward, according to his website.

Part of his vision includes establishing a permanent farmer’s market and moving forward with the East of the Red Rec Plex, a project he says was shelved the last term.

Another familiar candidate vying for the seat is Steven Lipischak, he ran against Nason four years ago and got 2,004 votes giving him a percentage of 14.12.

Photo of Steven Lipichak from his Twitter. Steven Lipichak's Twitter

He has said it is time for a change and is planning on improving infrastructure and transit and tackling crime and homelessness.

Lipischak has said he brings years of business experience and has knowledge and experience in dealing with many different personalities and egos to work together and get the job done in a way and manner that benefits all.

The last candidate throwing his hat into the ring is Wally Welechenko.

He said he got into politics because he cares about what happens, he said being a councillor is more than just fixing a pothole it’s about life, learning, listening, watching and doing.

The issues at the top of his mind are neighbourhood crime, better allocation of funds and better traffic flow.