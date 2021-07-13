Amy-Ellen Prentice

Amy-Ellen joined the Global News team in June of 2021. She is originally from Northampton, England and moved to Alberta at the age of 10. She then made the 13-hour move to Winnipeg to start her career. She has always had a large passion for writing and telling stories.

