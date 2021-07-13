The new revised public health orders could mean fantastic news for the tourism industry as this will allow museums and cultural institutions to remove their closed signs.
Amy-Ellen Prentice
Community Contributors are hand-picked by Global News to write about their area of expertise. Their views are their own and do not necessarily represent Global News. See more →
There are currently 67 active fires in the province and five of those are burning out of control.
Winnipeg Police service arrested a man resulting in the seizure of many weapons and $460 in cash.
The province is hosting its first-ever walk-in vax-a-thon tomorrow with hopes to get 20,000 shots into the arms of Manitobans.
A former Environment Canada meteorologist told 680 CJOB that other years have seen similar dry spells, but 2021’s hot temperatures in Manitoba have been anything but normal.
The incident happened on June 21, 2021, at approximately 9:40 p.m. at Mountain Avenue and McGregor Street.
The province has completed extensive repairs and refurbishing of the Memorial Park fountain and it is once again on display for Manitobans to enjoy.
Manitoba’s extreme drought conditions have been hard on residents, but they can also take a toll on people’s property.
Manitoba doctors are renewing their call for immediate action to address the backlog of surgeries over the pandemic as a new report brings them to light.
After two years, someone has finally been selected to potentially be Winnipeg’s new chief administrative officer (CAO).
Thompson RCMP said they recovered two machetes and one sawed-off rifle in three separate weapons calls on Tuesday.
Winnipeg-based New Flyer Industries, the largest bus manufacturer in North America, has inked a deal to build dozens of electric buses for a county in the state of New York.
The province of Manitoba says there are new options to try for people who have had trouble getting their COVID-19 immunization card.
The 50-year-old female hiker from Winnipeg was with another hiker approximately six kilometres from the Pisew Falls trail exit.
Dauphin RCMP responded to a shooting incident that happened last night.