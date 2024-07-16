Winnipeg police investigate random stabbing of woman by cyclist

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they are investigating after a woman was randomly stabbed by a cyclist on Monday.

Police say they met with the woman, in her 30s, in the hospital where she told them she was stabbed at 4 p.m.

She told police she was walking along Bannatyne Ave towards King Street after work. As she was waiting to cross the street, she was hit from behind by a woman on a bike.

1:33 Winnipeg police investigating death at soccer centre in Waverley

The woman told police the suspect stabbed her and rode away. The victim says she ran to a bus for safety, made it home and then went to the hospital for treatment.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are looking into the incident and say the attack was unprovoked.