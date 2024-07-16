Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police investigate random stabbing of woman by cyclist

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted July 16, 2024 2:50 pm
1 min read
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. Global News
Winnipeg police say they are investigating after a woman was randomly stabbed by a cyclist on Monday.

Police say they met with the woman, in her 30s, in the hospital where she told them she was stabbed at 4 p.m.

She told police she was walking along Bannatyne Ave towards King Street after work. As she was waiting to cross the street, she was hit from behind by a woman on a bike.

The woman told police the suspect stabbed her and rode away. The victim says she ran to a bus for safety, made it home and then went to the hospital for treatment.

Police are looking into the incident and say the attack was unprovoked.

