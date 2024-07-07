Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Winnipeg Sea Bears, Buckets and Borders revamp downtown basketball court

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted July 7, 2024 6:43 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Sea Bears, Buckets and Borders revamp downtown basketball court'
Winnipeg Sea Bears, Buckets and Borders revamp downtown basketball court
An old basketball court downtown received a major makeover thanks to the Winnipeg Sea Bears and the non-profit Buckets and Borders. Global's Katherine Dornian has more about the launch of the new space - and what it will mean for the neighbourhood.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A downtown basketball court got a well-needed makeover and its grand opening was Sunday, bringing in people from the community to celebrate the new addition to the neighbourhood.

The court is located next to the Mayfair Recreation Centre and the Sea Bears supported and promoted the refurbishment which was headed up by the non-profit Buckets and Borders.

The space on River Avenue was once a run-down court, not much to look at, and now it is so much more.

Before photo of the basketball court on River Ave, in Winnipeg. View image in full screen
Before photo of the basketball court on River Ave, in Winnipeg. Obtained by google street view

The area has a fresh new coat of paint, giving it a beautiful colourful look. It features new basketball nets and more and Winnipeg Sea Bear Chad Posthumus says it is a slam dunk for the neighbourhood.

Story continues below advertisement
Photo of revamped basket ball court in River avenue, Winnipeg. View image in full screen
Photo of revamped basket ball court in River avenue, Winnipeg on Sunday, July 7, 2024. Katherine Dornian / Global News

“You’re meeting new people, new friends, relationships that extend beyond basketball into everyday life. So I think this is great — we’re going to have a lot of kids out here that maybe don’t even know each other, haven’t ever played together, and now they’re here in the community, outside, playing some basketball,” he said.

Trending Now
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The area has been completely revamped after two years of dedication and founder and CEO Justin Lee says their volunteers worked tirelessly to make this place safe and welcoming.

“Initially it was one basketball court, one tennis court and an open space. So we actually moved the tennis court to the end, added an additional basketball court, and fully resurfaced the entire area and add(ed) new standards, backboards, rims, to make it playable because before it certainly wasn’t,” he said.

Lee said giving back to the community through sport can make a major difference for local youth. He says he hopes it will become a fixture of the neighbourhood and give more kids a chance to play.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think it’s a place of pride for people to not only play the game, but to come and be in a safe space to enjoy the vibrancy of the court. And hopefully fall in love with the game that we all love.”

Sea Bears owner David Asper says he hopes having access to these courts encourages youth to dream bigger.

“And now aspire to improve their skills, to work hard — there’s an endgame for them. So yeah, I hope we’ve got some players out here right now.”

with files from Global’s Katherine Dornian

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices