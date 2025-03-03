Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Earthquake rattles parts of B.C. South Coast, Sunshine Coast Monday

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 3, 2025 11:24 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'A look into Vancouver’s earthquake preparation for the ‘big one’'
A look into Vancouver’s earthquake preparation for the ‘big one’
Chances are at some point, a large earthquake will hit Vancouver. Every year, schools hold shake-out drills to practice ducking, covering, and holding on. And when time comes to respond to the big one, preparation will be key. For that very reason, the city maintains a hidden system it hopes to never have to use. Troy Charles takes us inside. – Jan 19, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Another earthquake was felt in parts of B.C.’s South Coast on Monday morning.

Earthquakes Canada said the 4.1 magnitude quake was centred around 17 kilometres from Friday Harbour in Washington State.

It was felt across the South Coast including Metro Vancouver.

There are no reports of any damage.

The earthquake was measured at a depth of 20 kilometres and struck just after 5 a.m. PT.

Click to play video: '4.7 magnitude earthquake hits B.C.’s South Coast'
4.7 magnitude earthquake hits B.C.’s South Coast
Trending Now

A little over a week ago, two other earthquakes hit the South Coast, one off the coast of Vancouver Island and another on the Sunshine Coast.

Story continues below advertisement

“An earthquake like this does not tell us that another one is about to happen,” John Cassidy with Natural Resources Canada told Global News on Monday morning.

“There’s no link… it’s a really small earthquake compared to the 7s and the 8s that have happened in the past. It’s really just a drop in the bucket.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices