Earthquake rattles parts of B.C. South Coast, Sunshine Coast Monday

Another earthquake was felt in parts of B.C.’s South Coast on Monday morning.

Earthquakes Canada said the 4.1 magnitude quake was centred around 17 kilometres from Friday Harbour in Washington State.

It was felt across the South Coast including Metro Vancouver.

There are no reports of any damage.

The earthquake was measured at a depth of 20 kilometres and struck just after 5 a.m. PT.

A little over a week ago, two other earthquakes hit the South Coast, one off the coast of Vancouver Island and another on the Sunshine Coast.

“An earthquake like this does not tell us that another one is about to happen,” John Cassidy with Natural Resources Canada told Global News on Monday morning.

“There’s no link… it’s a really small earthquake compared to the 7s and the 8s that have happened in the past. It’s really just a drop in the bucket.”