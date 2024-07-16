Youth robbed, assaulted by group of teens: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they are investigating after a teenage boy was assaulted and robbed by a group of teenagers on Sunday.

Police say the boy, in his mid-teens, got off a bus at Selkirk and Andrews and began walking. A group of six to 10 teens later got off the bus and confronted him at Manitoba and Andrews.

The group pushed the boy and demanded his belongings while armed with weapons. Police say the group continued to assault him once he was on the ground.

Police say the group eventually left with some of the boy’s stuff and hopped onto another bus.

The victim reported the assault to his parent, who then notified the police. He declined medical attention at the time.

Police have not said whether or not the assault was random.