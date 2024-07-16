Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Youth robbed, assaulted by group of teens: Winnipeg police

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted July 16, 2024 2:41 pm
1 min read
Handcuffs on an officer. View image in full screen
Handcuffs on an officer. Pixabay
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police say they are investigating after a teenage boy was assaulted and robbed by a group of teenagers on Sunday.

Police say the boy, in his mid-teens, got off a bus at Selkirk and Andrews and began walking. A group of six to 10 teens later got off the bus and confronted him at Manitoba and Andrews.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police look to identify suspect after man fatally shot outside soccer game'
Winnipeg police look to identify suspect after man fatally shot outside soccer game
Trending Now

The group pushed the boy and demanded his belongings while armed with weapons. Police say the group continued to assault him once he was on the ground.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the group eventually left with some of the boy’s stuff and hopped onto another bus.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The victim reported the assault to his parent, who then notified the police. He declined medical attention at the time.

Police have not said whether or not the assault was random.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices