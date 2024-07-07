SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Economy

Manitobans worried about living costs and crime, doubt justice system: survey

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted July 7, 2024 3:25 pm
1 min read
Economic anxiety View image in full screen
Manitobans are growing worried about the cost of living and crime in the province, leading them to doubt the justice system, according to a recent poll. . Jose Luis Pelaez Inc/Getty Images
Manitobans are growing worried about the cost of living and crime in the province, leading them to doubt the justice system, according to a recent poll.

The Benchmark Survey, conducted by polling firm Leger, is normally conducted every few months and provides the government insight into the public’s top concerns.

The Canadian Press recently obtained the survey prepared in March under the province’s freedom of information law.

The top concern among 800 respondents was the rising cost of housing, food and gasoline, with 81 per cent saying they were worried.

More than half of the respondents were discouraged about Manitoba’s economic outlook, and six in 10 were either discouraged or very uncertain about the outlook for their financial situation.

Fletcher Barager, an associate professor of economics at the University of Manitoba, says rising inflation and interest rates have many feeling squeezed.

Two-thirds of respondents said they’re concerned about crime and safety, up 11 points from a year earlier.

Lastly, fewer than half of respondents said they were confident in unions, provincial politicians, the justice system, courts and the media.

with files from the Canadian Press

