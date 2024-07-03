Winnipeg police seize weapons, $10K in meth in Varennes bust

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they have seized weapons and $10,000 worth of meth after a drug trafficking bust concerning two homes in the Varennes neighbourhood.

On Tuesday at 9:30 p.m., police stopped a vehicle, believed to have been linked to one of the homes, near Loraine Street and St Anne’s Road. The man and woman inside the vehicle spoke with officers and during this conversation, police say officers saw a machete in plain sight and the two were arrested.

Police say the machete, a small knife and $340 were seized. Then a further search of the vehicle yielded the seizure of one kilogram of meth with an estimated street value of $10,000.

A man, 37, and a woman, 41, both from Winnipeg, are facing many charges related to drug trafficking and weapon position. The man remains in custody and the woman was released on an undertaking.