Off-duty officer stops grocery store attack, suspect linked to other crimes: WPS

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say an off-duty officer intervened after witnessing an attack at a grocery store, later discovering the suspect was linked to other crimes in the city.

On Monday at 5 p.m., police say the officer was at a grocery store in the 1100 block of Grant Ave when he saw an altercation between a man and store security.

Police say the man began acting aggressively towards the employee and was chasing him through the store. The officer present got involved and ended up arresting the man and securing him while waiting for backup.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The man was turned over to a general patrol unit and was found to have a knife, police say.

1:33 Winnipeg police investigating death at soccer centre in Waverley

He was later identified and linked to three previous incidents currently under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the suspect was linked to a theft at a convenience store in the 1800 block of Wellington Avenue on April 27, a commercial robbery at a grocery store in Osborne Village when he and a co-accused brandished bear spray and stole merchandise while being confronted by store security, on June 7 and another robbery at the same grocery store five days later.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested and is facing many charges related to robbery and threats.