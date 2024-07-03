Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP, WPS seek public assistance finding ‘high-risk’ offender

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted July 3, 2024 3:08 pm
1 min read
Police say 33-year-old Clay Byron Starr, also known as Chad Crate, Clayton Starr, Richard Starr, Clay Richard, and Byron Richard, is wanted for breaching conditions after he was released from federal custody on June 20. View image in full screen
Police say 33-year-old Clay Byron Starr, also known as Chad Crate, Clayton Starr, Richard Starr, Clay Richard, and Byron Richard, is wanted for breaching conditions after he was released from federal custody on June 20. Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP and Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a “high-risk” offender they say is evading police.

Police say 33-year-old Clay Byron Starr, also known as Chad Crate, Clayton Starr, Richard Starr, Clay Richard and Byron Richard, is wanted for breaching conditions after he was released from federal custody on June 20.

Starr is to reside in Sandy Bay First Nation but police say he is evading them and is believed to frequent Winnipeg and Brandon.

Trending Now

Police say he is considered violent and should not be confronted. He is also considered to be at high risk of re-offending sexually, leaving women at risk of sexual violence.

He is described as six feet tall and 262 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has scars on the bridge of his nose and his chin, and lettering tattoos on his neck. Starr also has sleeve tattoos on each arm.

Anyone with any information about Starr is asked to contact the Manitoba high-risk sex offender unit at 204-679-2257 or 204-471-2811, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or secure tip online.

