Winnipeg unveils transportation plan to transform city travel, boost economy

Winnipeg has unveiled a new transportation plan aiming to transform travel in the city and boost the economy, announced by Coun. Janice Lukes, Chair of the Standing Policy Committee on Public Works, on Monday.

“Winnipeg is changing and we need transportation to change with it,” said Lukes.

“This plan lays the groundwork for our transportation system to support economic growth, the environment, and Winnipeggers’ ability to move around the city safely and efficiently using whatever mode they choose.”

The plan, named “Transportation 2050” aims to reimagine the way Winnipeggers get around — with goals such as doubling the number of transit trips, carpooling 40 per cent more, and cycling or walking two to three times more often.

Lukes says these goals will help the city’s economy grow, make our roads up to 20 per cent safer in the next few years and make getting around more accessible and affordable.

“Eighty per cent of the people rely on personal vehicles to get around, and we have to have a mode shift, a transportation mode shift and that’s what this plan is looking at,” she said.

Lukes says Winnipeg’s future still includes roads but with a lack of space and even less money the city’s existing road network needs to be prioritized for public transit and the movement of goods.

“Undertaking master plans like this require us to balance the needs of many different stakeholders and types of road users,” said Lukes.

“This plan won’t completely satisfy anyone, but absolutely has something for everyone.” she added.

Lukes says Winnipeggers are encouraged to learn more about the plan and attend one of six pop-up events around the city between now and July 26, to talk about the project, ask questions and get their voices heard.

After the public information period, Lukes says the plan will be finalized and an accompanying administrative report to present to the council for consideration in fall 2024.