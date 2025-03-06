SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Trump’s tariffs could flatten growth for U.S. economy, says RBC report

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted March 6, 2025 3:11 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Looming trade war: how Canada & Mexico combat the U.S. tariffs'
Looming trade war: how Canada & Mexico combat the U.S. tariffs
WATCH ABOVE: Looming trade war: how Canada & Mexico combat the U.S. tariffs
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

U.S. President Donald Trump’s broad-based, sweeping tariffs could cause significant economic damage to Canada, but his own economy will take a hit as well, a new report by the Royal Bank of Canada has said.

Economists have warned that if Trump’s tariffs remain in place for a sustained period of time, Canada could slip into a recession over the next six months. Economists generally define a recession as two consecutive quarters of an economy contracting.

The RBC report said that while a full recession in the U.S. is unlikely, it could see an economic slowdown. This is because Canada, Mexico and China — the three countries targeted by Trump in his fentanyl and border-related tariffs — account for 40 per cent of all U.S. trade.

“We are not expecting the impact of tariffs to cause a recession in the U.S. However, if tariffs are left in place for three months or more, we will likely see no growth for the U.S. economy in 2025,” the report by RBC economists Mike Reid and Carrie Freestone said.

Story continues below advertisement

The report said the entire North American manufacturing sector could face significant risks.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The auto manufacturing sector is, particularly, exposed. U.S. intermediate products account for a significant share of imported goods from Canada and Mexico as it crosses the border through multiple stages of auto production,” the report said.

Click to play video: 'Impact of tariffs on small business & families'
Impact of tariffs on small business & families
Trending Now

It added that America’s agriculture sector, too, would take a hit.

“Canada, Mexico, and China account for roughly half of U.S. agricultural imports. China accounts for close to $100 billion of U.S. non-durable imports including chemicals, pharmaceuticals, paper products, and textiles,” the RBC report said.

The tariffs are also likely to raise prices significantly for American consumers, with inflation projected to soar past the three per cent mark by the end of 2025.

Story continues below advertisement

“Tariffs will impact all U.S. consumers, but the burden will be heavier for low-and-middle-income earners, who devote a greater share of their take-home pay to purchasing essentials,” the report said.

The RBC report said the U.S. will have a tough time finding alternatives to imports from the three countries being hit with tariffs.

It said, “Canada, Mexico, and China account for 60% of aluminum, lumber, and energy product imports. Energy infrastructure takes years to develop, and the U.S. is highly dependent on Canada for electricity imports (specifically in the Northeast) in addition to crude oil due to geographic proximity.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices